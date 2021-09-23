Listen to Shotgun Blues, a taster for new Volbeat album Servant Of The Mind

Volbeat will release their eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, via EMI Records on December 3.



For anyone curious as to what sonic delights the Danes might have in store, Michael Poulsen’s band have shared a new single from the album, Shotgun Blues. This is the third track previewing the album, following on from the June release of Wait A Minute My Girl and Dagen Før, featuring guest singer Stine Bramsen.



"I wrote the whole album in three months," says Poulsen of Servant Of The Mind. “I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself… There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."



Listen to Shotgun Blues below:

The (standard edition) album track list is:

1. Temple of Ekur

2. Wait A Minute My Girl

3. The Sacred Stones

4. Shotgun Blues

5. The Devil Rages On

6. Say No More

7. Heaven’s Descent

8. Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)

9. The Passenger

10. Step Into Light

11. Becoming

12. Mindlock

13. Lasse’s Birgitta



In addition, the deluxe two CD/ two LP and digital deluxe editions of the album feature the following bonus tracks:

14. Return To None (Wolfbrigade cover)

15. Domino (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)

16. Shotgun Blues (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)

17. Dagen Før (Michael Vox Version)

Volbeat launch their Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour US tour in Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow, September 24. The Hu, Twin Temple and Municipal Waste will support at select dates. Earlier this week, the Danes revealed that they'll be undertaking a 26-city US arena tour in early 2022, co-headlining with Ghost.