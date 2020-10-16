Volbeat’s new live album might just give you the gig fix you’ve been craving

The tumbleweed is whistling through the world’s gig-going calendar, forcing everyone to look elsewhere for their live kicks. But wait, it looks like Volbeat are here to help sort out your concert fix.

The bequiffed Danes have announced a brand new 27-track live album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland. Recorded in - you guessed it – Germany on the tour in support of their 2019 album – wait, you're ahead of us – Rewind, Replay, Rebound, it mixes up 11 tracks from that album with a bunch of older tracks that sources close to the band tell us officially qualify as “fan favourites”.

“The German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning,” rhapsodised Volbeat’s quiff-in-chief Michael Poulsen, wiping away tears of ecstasy. “They have always supported us and still do. It’s amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we’ve become fans of theirs, too.”

Credit to Volbeat, they are one of the most exciting live bands out there. Something they’ll doubtless prove when they stream three full shows from this very same tour on their YouTube channel. The first of these, a show from Hamburg’s Barclaycard Arena, will be streamed on Thursday, October 22.

We’ll be there, along with the entire German nation. And probably some Danes.

(Image credit: Republic Records)

1. Intro/Lola Montez

2. Pelvis On Fire

3. Doc Holliday

4. Sorry Sack Of Bones

5. The Garden's Tale

6. Ring Of Fire

7. Sad Man's Tongue..

8. When We Were Kids

9. Slaytan. .

10. Dead But Rising

11. Fallen

12. Die To Live

13. Seal The Deal

14. For Evigt

15. 7:24

16. Cheapside Sloggers

17. Lonesome Rider.

18. Parasite

19. The Everlasting

20. Cloud 9

21. Last Day Under The Sun.

22. The Devil's Bleeding Crown

23. Leviathan

24. Let It Burn

25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26. Boa [JDM]

27. Still Counting