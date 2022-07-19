Listen to Rancid's Tim Armstrong and The Bodysnatchers' Rhoda Dakar guest on uplifting Interrupters single As We Live

The Interrupters have released a new single from their forthcoming album In The Wild: As We Live features guest vocals from Rancid's Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar from London-based 2 Tone-signed ska crew The Bodysnatchers, who both receive co-writing credits on the uplifting song.

Tim Armstrong's verse on As We Live reads:



'If the fall of the western civilization, leave the bus and arrive

At the station, music vocation, stereo citation

Peace and love raise the world vibration

Life is for dancing, life is for moving

As long as I'm breathing, I am renewing'

Explaining the idea behind the sing, vocalist Aimee Interrupter says, “Love is the fuel for everything beautiful in the world. Love should be approached with urgency and that’s what we are trying to capture with this song.

“It is truly humbling to have musical legends, Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar co-writing and singing this one with us.”

Listen to As We Live below:

In The Wild will be released on August 5 via Hellcat / Epitaph Records.



The band say: “We put so much love into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aimee’s life and every song is a deep delve.



"We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone. The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking."

The Californian band will tour the UK in August/September.