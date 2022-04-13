Listen to In The Mirror, the first taste of The Interrupters' new album In The Wild

LA ska-punk quartet The Interrupters have announced that they will release their fourth album, In The Wild, on August 5 via Hellcat / Epitaph Records. And as a tease/taste of what to expect from the follow-up to 2018's Fight The Good Fight, the band have shared new single In The Mirror.

Explaining the themes discussed on the the single, vocalist Aimee Interrupter says: “I fell into so many self-destructive patterns trying to come to terms with my childhood. I spent so long trying to run from the pain. No matter how far I ran, there I was… I realised I needed to make peace with who I saw in the mirror.”

Listen to In The Mirror below:

In reference to the new album, the band say: “We put so much love into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aimee’s life and every song is a deep delve. We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone.



The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking. Humbled and honored to have features from Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Alex and Greg from Hepcat, and The Skints.”



The tracklist for In The Wild is:

1. Anything Was Better

2. As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)

3. Raised By Wolves

4. In The Mirror

5. Kiss The Ground

6. Jailbird

7. The Hard Way

8. My Heart

9. Let 'Em Go

10. Worst For Me

11. Burdens (feat. Alex Désert & Greg Lee of Hepcat)

12. Love Never Dies (feat. The Skints)

13. Afterthought

14. Alien