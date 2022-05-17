Listen to Queen Kwong's dazzling, dreamy new single Without You, Whatever

LA-based musician Queen Kwong, aka Carré Kwong Callaway, has released the new single, Without You, Whatever. The track is lifted from her forthcoming album Couples Only, due out on July 12 via Sonic Ritual.

Described as the "one and only ‘pop’ song Carré has ever written, Without You, Whatever explores the feeling of missing a person despite knowing your relationship with them was toxic.

“Initially, it wasn’t even going to be on the record,” explains Callaway. “When I recorded it, I was just trying to entertain [Icarus Line frontman] Joe (Cardamone) by singing in falsetto and trying to imitate Bowie.

"When I sent the folder of tracks to Tchad Blake I said, 'Oh, don’t bother mixing Without You, Whatever because I’m not going to release it,' and Tchad basically said, “WTF? That’s your single!” So he mixed it and I added it to the record at the last minute. It’s nearly impossible for me to sing because it’s so high and out of my range, but I like that it’s extremely different from anything I’ve ever released.”

Serving as her third studio album and follow-up to 2019's Oh Well EP and the 2018 LP Love Me To Death, Couples Only features The Cure's Roger O'Donnell, Swan's Kristof Hahn, and Laura-Mary Carter of Blood Red Shoes. It was produced by frequent collaborator, Joe Cardamone, who was working with Mark Lanegan as Dark Mark vs Skeleton Joe.

Couples Only is the end product of Callaway's divorce from her husband, who left shortly after her cystic fibrosis diagnosis. The album comes face to face with the "worst betrayals and accepting the deepest losses".

Listen to Without You, Whatever below and pre-save Couples Only now.

Couples Only track list:

1. I Know Who You Are

2. EMDR ATM

3. Sad Man

4. Death In Reverse

5. The Mourning Song

6. No Rules

7. Stanley (RIP)

8. On The Run

9. Biggest Mistake

10. Giver Taker Faker

11. Without You, Whatever