Exclusive: Listen to Queen Kwong's new single 'Get a Witness'

Queen Kwong will release a brand new single on July 24 – but you can listen to it exclusively through TeamRock.com.

Get A Witness is the second single from the Los Angeles quartet’s forthcoming debut album of the same name, due September 4 through Dissention Records and Artist MGMT.

Says vocalist Carré Callaway: “Get A Witness was the third song I recorded for the album. It’s one of the most meaningful tracks to me because it really represents what I was going through and what I was feeling during that time in my life. So many life altering decisions and changes took place last year and it was hands-down the most challenging and emotionally painful year of my life. Unlike [previous single] Cold Daggers, Get A Witness isn’t wild or aggressive. There’s no attitude behind it. It just is what it is. Plain and simple. No frills.”

The band – whose line-up is completed by guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Fred Sablan and drummer Hayden Scott – are currently on tour with Failure and return to the UK next month.

They play the Lock Up Stage at Leeds Festival on August 28 and Reading two days later. For full details, click here.