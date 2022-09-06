Listen to Pixies namecheck Van Halen on infectious new single Dregs Of The Wine

Pixies have shared a third single from their forthcoming Doggerel album, in the form of Dregs Of The Wine, a co-write for frontman Black Francis and guitarist Joey Santigao.

And Santiago has revealed that his initial instrumental idea for the song might have been lost but for the quick thinking of his girlfriend.



“I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing," says Santiago. "After I stopped playing I put it down and went, 'Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am.' I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me and I go, 'Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!'”

Dregs Of The Wine opens with the lyric, "While I prefer the original version of You Really Got Me, she will defer to the Van Halen version."

Black Francis says the song is about “living in Los Angeles in the ’90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Produced by Tom Dalgety (Killing Joke/Therapy?), Doggerel will be the fourth album Pixies have released since their reformation in 2004: the group's original line-up - Black Francis, Kim Deal, Santiago and David Lovering - released four albums between 1986 and 1993. Bassist Paz Lenchatin, formerly of A Perfect Circle and Zwan, replaces Kim Deal in the current line-up.

“This time around we have grown,” says Joey Santiago. “We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Black Francis adds: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Doggerel (opens in new tab) will be released on September 30 via BMG.