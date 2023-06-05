Listen to Peter Gabriel's new single Road To Joy here...

With the advent of another full moon, here is the latest single from Peter Gabriel - Road To Joy - you can listen to the new Bright Side mix in full below.

The new single was one of the last pieces completed for Gabriel's upcoming solo album i/o, which he is expected to release later this year, and was written by Gabriel and produced by Gabriel along with Brian Eno.

"It was actually very late in the record that we got to this," Gabriel explains. "There had been a song that musically I'd started, I think, around the OVO project called Pukka. It was very different to this, but it was actually the starting point for coming back to this song. I just felt there was a good groove there, and I wanted something else with rhythm and so we tried a few things when I was working with Brian Eno. The excitement and energy in the song was something that I was getting off on. I felt we didn't have enough of that for this record."

Eno, who first worked with Gabriel on 1992's Us also features on the first single released, Panopticom.

Gabriel has this far streamed new songs Four Kinds Of Horses, i/o, Panopticom, The Court and Playing For Time.

Gabriel is currently on tour throughout Europe and will tour the US later in the year. You can see the dates below.

Peter Gabriel i/o Tour 2023

Jun 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Jun 17: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 23: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 25: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 08: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 09: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 22: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Sep 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 25: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 29: Detroit Caesars Arena , MI

Sep 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 02: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Oct 03: St. Paul Excel Energy Center, MN

Oct 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 08: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 14: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Oct 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 18: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 19: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Tickets are on sale now.