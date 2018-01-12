Listen to Of Mice & Men cover Pink Floyd classic Money

Of Mice & Men have released a stream of their cover of Pink Floyd’s classic 1973 track Money.

The song originally appeared on Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon album – and the cover will be included on the US outfit’s upcoming record Defy, which is set to arrive on January 19 via Rise Records.

Defy is the band’s first record with bassist Aaron Pauley on vocal duties after Austin Carlile departed in December 2016. He’s joined in the lineup by drummer David Valentino Arteaga and guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby.

Of Mice & Men previously released the tracks Back To Me, Unbreakable, Warzone and Defy.

The band will head out on the road throughout April, with live dates planned in Russia, Europe and the UK.

Find further details below.

Main picture: Lindsey Byrnes

Of Mice & Men Defy tracklist

Defy Instincts Back To Me Sunflower Unbreakable Vertigo Money How Will You Live On The Inside Warzone Forever YDG’n If We Were Ghosts

Apr 02: St. Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Apr 03: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Apr 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 07: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Apr 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Apr 10: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Apr 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 14: Soloturn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Apr 15: Munich Technikum, Germany

Apr 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Apr 19: Paris Trabendo, France

Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 25: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Apr 26: Norwich UEA, UK

Apr 27: London Koko, UK

Apr 29: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 30: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

