Phil Campbell leads tributes to "Fast" Eddie Clarke

Tributes have begun to come in for former Motorhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke who has died at the age of 67.

A post on Motorhead’s Facebook page confirmed the news earlier this morning, with Phil Campbell leading the tributes to the musician.

Campbell says: “Very sorry to hear today the sad news about Eddie Clarke. His iconic riffs inspired many and will remain dear in our hearts. RIP “Fast” Eddie Clarke.”

On Twitter, Saxon say: “We’ve just heard our good friend Fast Eddie Clarke has died. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and family. He will be greatly missed, but he’s gone to join Phil and Lemmy. We have great memories of our times with him. RIP Eddie.”

They later posted a picture of Clarke onstage with them in 2016.

Girlschool bassist Enid Williams posted a picture of her and Clarke and tweeted: “Goodbye Eddie and thank you for the memories. No words can do justice. Great guitarist, great man.”

Clarke was also the founding member of Fastway, with their Twitter feed saying: “All of us at Fastway HQ are absolutely heartbroken to have to post this – we have lost a legend.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed. RIP Fast Eddie.”

Other artists to pay tribute to Clarke include Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Doro Pesch and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett.

See their tributes below.

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

"Fast" Eddie Clarke: The soul of Motörhead