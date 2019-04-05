Listen to New Years Day’s explosive new track Come For Me

New Years Day have released a lyric video for their new single Come For Me.

It’s the second track taken from the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence, with the band revealing Shut Up last month.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “Come For Me is my fight song. It’s my call to rally everyone who wants to get together and stand against anyone and everyone who’s got something to say to us.

"We live our lives online so much now. That invited anyone who’s got a negative opinion into our worlds. I got to a point where I just felt that I wanted to turn it into a fun time, a fun song.

"It’s the New Years Day version of Hollaback Girl – just A lot heavier. It’s also the first song we wrote for the album and the first song that I got to have 100% say in exactly what I wanted, how I wanted it to sound, what I wanted the song to do and what I wanted to say.

"No more metaphors. If you don’t like me then say it to my face and not behind a screen. I’ll guest list you.”

Unbreakable will be New Years Day’s fourth album and it was produced by Mitchell Marlow who has previously worked with artists including In This Moment and All That Remains.

They’ll head out on the road with Falling In Reverse across the US later this month and will return to Europe in November with Halestorm and In This Moment.

New Years Day: Unbreakable

1. Come For Me

2. MissUnderstood

3. Skeletons

4. Unbreakable

5. Shut Up

6. Done With You

7. Poltergeist

8. Nocturnal

9. Sorry Not Sorry

10. My Monsters

11. Break My Body

12. I Survived