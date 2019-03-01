New Years Day return with new single Shut Up - and reveal album details

New Years Day have announced that they’ll release their new studio album this spring.

It’ll be titled Unbreakable and it’s set to arrive on April 26 via Red Music.

To mark the news, the Californian outfit have shared Shut Up – the second track from the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence which can be listened to below.

New Years Day launched the first single Skeletons last year.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “Shut Up was written in a day, which just doesn’t happen. I was going through some heavy personal stuff, and I was just, ‘Don’t tell me what I want, shut up and give it to me.’”

Unbreakable will be New Years Day’s fourth album and it was produced by Mitchell Marlow who has previously worked with artists including In This Moment and All That Remains.

They’ll head out on the road with Falling In Reverse across the US this spring and will return to Europe in November with Halestorm and In This Moment.

New Years Day: Unbreakable

1. Come For Me

2. MissUnderstood

3. Skeletons

4. Unbreakable

5. Shut Up

6. Done With You

7. Poltergeist

8. Nocturnal

9. Sorry Not Sorry

10. My Monsters

11. Break My Body

12. I Survived