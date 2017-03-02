Listen to new track from Mike & The Mechanics

Mike & The Mechanics have released a new track from their upcoming album.

Don’t Know What Came Over Me features on Mike Rutherford, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar’s Let Me Fly, which will launch on April 4 via BMG.

Speaking about the new track, Rutherford explains: “Here’s this guy who’s happily married, loves his lady and everything’s wonderful. Then, one night, he goes AWOL and loses everything by having a one night-stand.

“It was a moment of madness and he’s beyond remorseful. Was he forgiven? The song just leaves him hanging. And no, it’s not autobiographical!”

As for the rest of the album, Rutherford reports: “For me, it’s about proving I can write a good song, but the older you get, the less you let yourself off with ‘it’s not bad’, the less you pretend and the tougher you are on yourself.

“The hardest part of the whole process is staying relevant, but anyone who says success doesn’t matter is a liar – what you really want is people to like it.

“Then you feel it’s all been worth it. It’s as simple as that. Oh, and my wife loves it, more than she’s loved an album of mine for a while! Trust me, that’s a really good sign.”

Mike & The Mechanics are currently on the road across the UK and will support Phil Collins at the British Summer Time Festival at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, June 30.

The Let Me Fly cover

Mike & The Mechanics Let me Fly tracklist