Listen to new Rainbow track Waiting For A Sign

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow have released a stream of their brand new song Waiting For A Sign.

The studio track will be included on the band’s upcoming album Memories In Rock II, which will launch on April 6 via Minstrel Hall Music.

The 2CD/DVD package was recorded during their shows across the UK last year, which saw guitarist Blackmore joined by singer Ronnie Romero, Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau.

Along with the live music, the DVD will include interviews with the band, crew and also feature backstage footage.

Blackmore said: “Rainbow is part of my life, as is Deep Purple. I just got back together for a few shows because I wanted to have a blast on the Strat.

“That’s always good fun but it’s not something I will do all the time. I might do another couple of shows. Japan wants us and a lot of other places.

“Blackmore’s Night is really my main music – that’s much more challenging. It’s not so easy to play.”

Memories In Rock II is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Rainbow Memories In Rock II tracklist

Disc 1

Over The Rainbow Spotlight Kid I Surrender Mistreated Since You’ve Been Gone Man On The Silver Mountain/Woman From Tokyo 16th Century Greensleeves Soldier Of Fortune Perfect Strangers Difficult To Cure All Night Long Child In Time

Disc 2

Stargazer Long Live Rock’n’Roll/Lazy Catch The Rainbow Black Night Carry On Jon Temple Of The King Smoke On The Water Waiting For A Sign

Disc 3

Ritchie Blackmore Interview Ronnie Romero Interview Jens Johansson Interview Bob Nouveau Interview David Keith Interview Candice Night Interview Lady Lynn Interview Dave David Interview Andreas Bock Interview Michael Bockmühl Interview Bonus Backstage Clip I Surrender 2017 Backstage Clip

