Listen to Miley Cyrus front Metallica on killer live version of Nothing Else Matters

Metallica teamed up with pop queen Miley Cyrus for a stunning performance of Nothing Else Matters on The Howard Stern Show on September 9, and you can listen to the unique collaboration above.

Cyrus’ version of the ‘Black Album’ mega-ballad, featuring producer Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was the first track to be released from the 53-artist tribute album The Metallica Blacklist, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has been fulsome in his praise for the singer in the past, declaring himself “stunned” by Cyrus’ performance of Temple Of The Dog classic Say Hello 2 Heaven at the tribute concert held in 2019 to honour late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s life and music.

The Metallica Blacklist album is out today, September 10, on Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings label. It features contributions from Corey Taylor, Ghost, Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood, Weezer, St. Vincent, Idles, Kamasi Washington and many more. All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.

The band have also released their much-anticipated 30th anniversary editions of their massively successful self-titled fifth album. ‘The Black Album” remaster is available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

And you can read an in-depth feature on the making of ‘The Black Album’ in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now.