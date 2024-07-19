Listen to Meer's uplifting new single Chains Of Changes here...

Norwegian pop-proggers Meer have shared a brand new single, Chains Of Changes, which you can liten to below. The new single is taken from the band's upcoming studio album Wheels Within Wheels which they will through Karisma Records on August 23.

"Chains Of Changes urges listeners to embrace their vulnerability and confront the inevitability of change," the band explain. "Something that is sure to resonate with audiences seeking solace in the midst of uncertainty."

The octet will be playing various festivals throughout the summer including appearances at the last ever Night Of The Prog festival in Germany this weekend and Italy's 2Days Prog + 1 in September.

The band reunited with producer Lars Gärtner Fremmerlid, who also worked on Wheels Within Wheels' predecessor, 2022's Playing House, for the new album, which. was recorded at Ocean Sound Recordings last year, and is being described as the band's "most ambitious, dynamic and immersive work to date".

Wheels Within Wheels will be available on limited edition double LP in neon magenta/grimace purple vinyl formats as well as on CD and as a digital album. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Wheels Within Wheels.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)