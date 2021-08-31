Listen to Jason Newsted’s stunning bass instrumental which inspired Metallica’s My Friend Of Misery

Metallica have released Jason Newsted’s original demo recording of the bass instrumental which formed the basis of ‘The Black Album’ favourite My Friend Of Misery, and it’s a fascinating, revelatory listen for fans.



Arguably the most interesting release yet from Metallica’s forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of their phenomenally-successful fifth album, the four-and-and-half minute instrumental sketch will feature on the ‘Riffs and Demos’ CD in the huge Super Deluxe version of the reissued album. Early feedback from Metallica fans on the track has been hugely positive, with one YouTube commentator noting “This was Jason’s Orion”, a reference to former Metallica bassist Cliff Burton’s parts on the Master Of Puppets’ instrumental.



“This sounds gorgeous,” another YouTube commentator writes. “Jason's like a bird who never got a chance to sing.”

My Friend Of Misery is the sole track on Metallica on which their former bassist gets a co-writing credit.

Jason Newsted is the guest on the this week's Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR.



In an in-depth interview with Hammer’s Stephen Hill the bassist reveals that he was “fucking livid” upon hearing …And Justice For All for the first time, and much, much more.