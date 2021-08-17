Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted unboxes deluxe Black Album box set

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Metallica's eponymous 1991 album, an epic remastered box set of The Black Album is to be dropped on September 10. Ahead of its release, the band have shared an unboxing video onto their YouTube channel, hosted by former bassist Jason Newsted.

Although Newsted was Metallica's bassist at the time of The Black Album's recording from 1990-1991, many fans were surprised to see Newsted taking on hosting duties. Newsted's complex history with the band is well-documented, leading to years of animosity and eventually to his departure in 2001. In fact, in an interview from 2003, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that even after 14 years, Newsted was "never really fully accepted as a member".

With any ill-feeling now seemingly behind them, commenters on the video are delighted to see the ex-Metallica member playing a part in the debuting of the highly-anticipated release.

Within the video, Newsted runs through a selection of the box's items, including a "120 page book filled with never-before-seen photos and stories from those who were there". The bassist then comments, "I was one of those who were there, actually". Shortly after, he adds in tidbits of historic commentary as he examines a variety of memorabilia, including stories behind Metallica's lyrical processes and photo-shoots, citing that he remembers it all "like it was yesterday".

The box set contains 'the album remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, Sad But True picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc), MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book'.

Pre-order Metallica (remastered) now. In the meantime, watch the unboxing video below: