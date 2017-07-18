Listen to In This Moment cover Phil Collins

In This Moment have released a stream of their cover of Phil Collins track In The Air Tonight.

Their take on the the 1981 song, which appeared on Collins’ debut solo album Face Value, features on In This Moment’s upcoming record Ritual, which will arrive on July 21 via Atlantic Records.

Speaking last month about the decision to cover the track, vocalist Maria Brink told radio station WNOR FM99: “Honestly, that’s one of my all-time favourite songs, since I was a little girl.

“It’s just so haunting, powerful, dark and captivating. I’ve been trying to cover that song forever – we just couldn’t quite figure out where and when. So this time we just took a little attempt at it.

“It’s a hard song to even attempt to cover because it’s so awesome and it’s scary to try to do something to a song that’s already perfect. So we just try to do our own individual expression of it because I feel like you can’t make his better.”

She added: “It’s just a different version, a different take, our point of view and I think it’s a real special song on the album. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. It makes me feel all these different feelings.”

In This Moment previously revealed Ritual tracks Oh Lord and Roots and are currently on the road across the US.

The band also feature in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now.

In This Moment Ritual tracklist

Salvation Oh Lord Black Wedding In The Air Tonight Joan Of Arc River Of Fire Witching Hour Twin Flames Half God Half Devil No Me Importa Roots Lay Your Gun Down

Jul 19: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Jul 21: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 22: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jul 23: Midland La Hacienda Center, TX

Jul 25: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jul 26: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jul 28: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Jul 29: Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium, MN

Jul 30: Fargo Fargo Civic Auditorium, ND

Aug 01: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Aug 03: Billings Shrine Auditorium, MT

Aug 04: Sturgis Ironhorse Saloon, SD

Aug 05: Lincoln Centennial Mall & M Street, NE

