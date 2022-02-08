Listen to High On Fire and Fall Out Boy men cover Van Halen’s Unchained

The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has brought very, very, very, very little to gladden the heart, but one unexpected consequence of The Plague That Just Will Not Fuck Off disrupting life as we once knew it has been the coming together of disparate members of the hard rock/heavy metal community to jam on classic rock anthems at the invitation of Two Minutes To Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds).

Just last month, former Megadeth guitarist Marti Friedman teamed up with members of Deafheaven and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats to cover David Bowie’s Station To Station, and previously we’ve witnessed Rush's Anthem performed by Mastodon's Bill Kelliher and Primus' Les Claypool, a star-studded cover of Mountain's Never In My Life featuring Kelliher’s Mastodon bandmate Brent Hinds, and a rendition of Prince's I Would Die 4 U featuring Lamb Of God.

Now up... cover number 54 in the series, with be-wigged High On Fire mainman Matt Pike and Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley jamming on Van Halen classic Unchained, because why not? The pair are joined on the enthusiastic and… let’s say, ‘joyously loose’ recording by Russian Circles guitarist Mike Sullivan and Olds himself on bass/vocals.



“Of all the one time super groups we've created I bet you never expected this one!” Olds writes. Fair comment.

“One break, coming up...”