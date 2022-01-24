Listen to this doomy AF metal version of David Bowie's Station To Station, featuring Marty Friedman and more

A metal cover of David Bowie's 1976 Station To Station has been released, and it's a deliciously doomy collab between former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Deafheaven's Chris Johnson, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats' John Rice and more.

The rendition was shared as part of heavy metal-themed talk show Two Minutes To Late Night's bedroom cover series, made with support from Patreon subscribers.

The beastly rehash of the Bowie number was edited by Drew Kaufman, mixed by Bryan Batiste and composed by Jordan Olds. Starring alongside Friedman also includes Kylesa's Laura Pleasents, Shearwaters' Emily Lee and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.

Expect Jareth The Goblin King costumes from Bowie's 1986 cult classic film Labyrinth, mind-blowing vocal performances, tasty doom riffs and four guitar solos. Yes, four.

Two Minutes To Late Night has so far released 53 bedroom covers, including Rush's Anthem performed by Mastodon's Bill Kelliher and Primus' Les Claypool, among others. There's also a star-studded cover of Mountain's Never In My Life featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds, as well as a rendition of Prince's I Would Die 4 U featuring Lamb Of God. Consider yourself spoilt for choice.

So sit back, crank that volume up and prepare to purchase new speakers as this Bowie cover will inevitably blow your system: