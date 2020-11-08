Listen to Foo Fighters' surprisingly funky new single Shame Shame

Foo Fighters have released their new single, Shame Shame. It's taken from thew band's upcoming tenth album Medicine At Midnight, the follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold.

The band debuted Shame Shame on Saturday Night Live, during the show's traditional guest music spot, and it's definitely funky.

"[Shame Shame] kind of stands out on the record," guitarist Chris Shiflett tells The Brag. "It’s definitely a little different than anything we’ve ever done before and it’s a little bit different than anything else on the record, although the record has a lot of songs that are, you know, groove-based like this one is."

"Dave’s a drummer so he’s always coming up with rhythmic twists and riffs based on rhythms that he hears in his head."

Medicine At Midnight is available to pre-order now. Options include a purple smoke vinyl edition, available from the band's webstore. It's scheduled for release on February 5, 2021.

Foo Fighters began teasing the album several days ago, although it's been around for while: Medicine At Midnight was played in full to select journalists back in March, but has been held back for release as uncertainly gripped the music industry.

The Foo’s frontman has compared the album to David Bowie’s 1983 set Let’s Dance.

“It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” he said. “It's almost like a dance record in a weird way. Not an EDM, disco, modern dance record – it's got groove.

“To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record. That's what we wanted to make, because we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record’.”

Medicine At Midnight Tracklist

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young