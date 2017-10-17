Europe: Walk The Earth is our miracle album

Europe frontman Joey Tempest has spoken about the recording process behind their new album Walk The Earth.

The follow-up to 2015’s War Of Kings will launch later this week on Friday, October 20, via Hell & Back Recordings/Silver Lining Music.

And Tempest calls it a “miracle album” as it seemed to come out of nowhere.

When asked by My Global Mind if it was a deliberate decision to give Walk The Earth a darker edge than their previous material, Tempest responds: “There is nothing conscious really.

“It was the five members and our extra member Dave Cobb organically making it happen. We had 10 songs before we went into the studio and Dave lifted them even higher. He did a great job.

“You can call it a miracle album as it comes out of nowhere. No conscious decisions expect maybe to veer away and not repeat anything we have done. We like every album to be a reaction against the last one.”

Tempest points out that the band enjoy trying different things in the studio – and reports it’s a process that feels natural.

He says: “Once you start that process it’s not so hard. Some bands try it on one album and then realise that they may have upset fans by straying too much from their past.

“With us, we started doing that with the albums Start From The Dark and the Secret Society. We want to be adventurous with every record. Bands like Rush have done that their entire career. Deep Purple did it when Tommy Bolin and Glenn Hughes were in the band with Come Taste The Band as it had a funky and groovy vibe.

“It keeps us on our toes and interested in our work. That is why we want every album to be different.”

Europe will support Deep Purple on their upcoming UK dates.

