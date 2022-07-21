Listen to Dumb by Envy Of None – as you've never heard it before!

Envy Of One have released a new version of their album track, Dumb. The 'Der Dummkopf' remix of the song is out now via digital platforms and is accompanied by a lyric video, which you can watch below. It's reported to be one of the band's favourite songs from their self-titled debut album, which came out via Kscope in April 2022.



Explains bassist Andy Curran,“The approach we took was to create a different version that also kept the spirit of the original. The seeds of Dumb were focused around the relentless bass line that sits under the chorus.

"The lyrical hook was something me and Maiah [Wynne, vocals] co-wrote trying to have fun with the 'one plus one equals three' line as well as the 'dumb dee dumb' lines. We always felt the song had a bit of a Euro-electronic dance vibe so on the remix we really pushed that button. Not only did Maiah add back in some her original vocal tracks which don’t appear on the original version, we added three additional drum loops, some keyboard pads and had fun with some voice samples layered in throughout the song.

"Lastly we added a new intro for the song as well as an outro which Maiah created after she heard some of the first few remixes passes. We really just had fun messing the hair up of this song while trying to keep its simple charm. But as per usual, it really was a joint effort - all four EONs had their fingers in the making of this pie! The video was also a blast to be part of. Hope you like it!”



Envy Of None features Rush's Alex Lifeson, Wynne, Curran (Coney Hatch) and Alfio Annibalini. The progressive synthrock band are currently exploring the idea of working on a second album.

