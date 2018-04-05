Listen to Dream The Electric Sleep’s We Smell The Blood

Dream The Electric Sleep - The Giants’ Newground 1. Home

2. We Smell The Blood

3. Father Francis

4. This Is My Crowd

5. We’ll Se

6. The Stage

7. One Last Fix

8. It Will All Be Over Soon

9. Black Ink

10. The River Current

11. Sounds Like Magic

12. Interlude

13. Soulful

14. Astray

15. Head Out of the Clouds

16. Dirt Under Your Feet

Dream The Electric Sleep have premiered their track We Smell The Blood exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s upcoming ‘lost’ album The Giants’ Newground, which will launch on May 18 via 7Hz Productions (ADA).

The album was originally written and recorded by Matt Page and Joey Waters in 2008 before Dream The Electric Sleep officially formed – with the duo later joined by bassist Chris Tackett.

They went on to release their debut album Lost And Gone Forever, with The Giants’ Newground put on the back burner.

Now, after 10 years of being together, they’ve decided to revisit the record, re-tracking some of the guitars, bass, vocals, and drums and mixing the material with many of the original takes from 2008.

Page says: “Over the years, I thought about that album a lot. It haunted me a bit. The album meant so much to me on a personal level but I knew we had to move forward, not return to something old.

“In the summer of 2017 I realised it had almost been 10 years since that album came to fruition. It occurred to me it would be a great time to revisit the material and put together a 10th year anniversary release.

“It’s a way for the band to reflect on our origin and share that with all those who have supported us over the last decade. That album was the springboard for what would become Dream The Electric Sleep.”

Page adds: “It feels good knowing this album can go into the world and become part of the Dream The Electric Sleep catalogue where it belongs.

“I felt like it was a homeless album for so long and now it will have a place to live. I can finally move on from it knowing it is out in the world.”

Dream The Electric Sleep are currently recording their new studio album, which is pencilled in for release some time in 2019.