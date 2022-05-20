Listen to Def Leppard's anthemic new single Fire It Up

Following from the release of Kick and Take What You Want, Def Leppard have shared the stomping, hooky, glam rock-influenced Fire It Up as the third single from their upcoming Diamond Star Halos album.

The audio for the track can be heard below, with the release of its official video to follow on May 26, the day before Diamond Star Halos, the band's 12th studio album, and their first since 2015's self-titled set. The album is available to pre-order now across a variety of formats.

The 15-track Diamond Star Halos features guest vocals from award-winning bluegrass singer, and Robert Plant collaborator, Alison Krauss on two songs, This Guitar and Lifeless. David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson also plays on two songs, Goodbye For Good This Time and Angels (Can’t Help You Now).



Due to the pandemic, Diamond Star Halos was recorded simultaneously in three different countries, with frontman Joe Elliott living in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England, and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, plus drummer Rick Allen resident in the United States.

The album tracklist is as follows:



1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity

Following the album's release, Leppard will launch their long-delayed US stadium tour, co-headlining with Motley Crue, and featuring special guests Poison and Joan Jett, on June 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening up will be Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts – led by former Biters frontman Smith – and LA rockers Classless Act.