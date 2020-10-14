Listen to Dave Grohl get festive with Xmas favourite The Little Drummer Boy

Dave Grohl has a nice habit of putting a smile on our faces, and the Foo Fighters mainman has kindly taken a time-out from his on-going online drum battle with Nandi Bushell, to join Concrete And Gold producer Greg Kurstin and his The Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George on a timely seasonal take on Christmas standard The Little Drummer Boy.

The Bird And The Bee, with Grohl’s thunderous accompaniment, have recorded a cover of the song for their upcoming festive album Put Up The Lights. The song, written in 1941 by Katherine Kennicott Davis, has previously been covered by a ton of artists including Johnny Cash, The Jackson 5, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, Bob Dylan, Bad Religion and, perhaps most famously, Bing Crosby and David Bowie.

“Working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance,” Inara George says about Put Up The Lights. “But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires and the lead up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange.”

