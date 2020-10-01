The Dave Grohl vs. Nandi Bushell battle takes another charming twist

Ten-year-old musician and viral sensation Nandi Bushell has launched her response to Dave Grohl's response to her response to Dave Grohl's response to her initial video. Confused? We'll explain.

Back on August 17, Ipswich schoolgirl Bushell – who's been posting music videos for some time – uploaded a drum cover of the Foo Fighters’ Everlong to her YouTube channel and challenged Dave Grohl to a “drum-off”.

The former Nirvana drummer responded on August 29, posting a video of himself playing along to the song, then laid down a challenge of his own, inviting Bushell to cover Them Crooked Vultures’ Dead End Friends.

When the youngster accepted the challenge, Grohl conceded defeat in round one of their drum war, but warned, “Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind…”

He then filmed himself playing a bespoke new song, with backing vocals are provided by The Grohlettes, aka Grohl’s daughters Harper, Violet and Ophelia. The song paid respect to Bushell, referring to her as “the best drummer in the world” and “the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Which brings us up-to-date.

Now Bushell has upped the anti further, writing and performing Rock And Grohl as the unlikely battle continues to charm.

"Mr Grohl," says Bushell, respectfully. "The song you wrote for me was truly, truly epic! You really are legendary! I wrote a song for you to say thank you! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called Rock And Grohl, The Epic Battle!

"I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an honour to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy!"

How will Grohl respond? Where will this lead? How long before Bushell ends up onstage with The Foos? Has anyone offered her a recording contract yet? These, and other questions, will be answered over the long months to come.