Listen to brand new Asking Alexandria track Where Did It Go?

Asking Alexandria have released a stream of their new track Where Did It Go?.

It’s the latest song from the UK outfit since frontman Danny Worship rejoined the band – and follows the video for Into The Fire.

Both tracks will feature on Asking Alexandria’s upcoming self-titled fifth studio album, which is set to arrive on December 15 via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “This album has captured the magic and energy that we had when we first got together and recorded our debut album Stand Up And Scream.

“Cheers to us. Cheers to you. Here’s to the future. Thank you for your ongoing love and support, it means the world to us.

“We hope this record speaks to you on so many levels. You keep us going and you help us grow. This next step is an exciting one for all of us. Thank you guys.”

The new 12-track album is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with their upcoming tour dates with Black Veil Brides.

Asking Alexandria tracklist

Alone In A Room Into The Fire Hopelessly Hopeful Where Did It Go? Rise Up When The Lights Come On Under Denver Vultures Eve I Am One Empire Room 138

Jan 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jan 24: Manchester Academy, UK

Jan 25: Glasgow O2 Academy,UK

Jan 27: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 29: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jan 30: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

