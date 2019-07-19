Beth Hart is back with new album War In My Mind - listen to the title track

Beth Hart has announced that she’ll release a new studio album later this year.

Her first solo album since 2016’s Fire On The Floor is titled War In My Mind and it’ll launch on September 27 through Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Hart says: “More than any record I've ever made, I'm more open to being myself on these songs. I’ve come a long way with healing, and I'm comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I'm ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.”

She adds: “When we did the photoshoot for this new album, it was the first time that I said, 'No makeup and no airbrushing'. It was the first time that hearing my voice back didn't make me sick.

“It was just neat to be 47 and not trying to be young, and competitive, and all of these things that I've always felt like I'm supposed to be.

“On this record, something told me, ‘Just let it be what it is.’ I think I'm starting to make a little headway, getting closer to the truth. And I might not know what the truth is... but I'm OK with that.”

To mark the album announcement, Hart has also released a lyric video for the title track and announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2020.

Hart is currently on tour across Europe and will headline the blues stage at this weekend’s Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent.

Find further details below.

(Image credit: Provogue/Mascot Label Group)

Beth Hart: War In My Mind

1. Bad Woman Blues

2. War In My Mind

3. Without Words In The Way

4. Let It Grow

5. Try A Little Harder

6. Sister Dear

7. Spanish Lullabies

8. Rub Me For Luck

9. Sugar Shack

10. Woman Down

11. Thankful

12. I Need A Hero

Beth Hart 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Jan 31: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 02: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Feb 05: Brighton The Dome, UK

Feb 08: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Feb 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Feb 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Feb 15: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Feb 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Feb 20: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Feb 22: Plymouth Pavillions, UK

Feb 24: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK