Listen to Nergal cover Venom’s Satanachist

Behemoth frontman Nergal has teamed up with original Venom guitarist Mantas for a quarantine cover of the British metal legends’ classic 1985 track Satanachist.

Posting a video of the pair performing the song on his Instagram page, Nergal said: “That came out spontaneous...just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big Venom devotee, it's a fan boy moment.

"Thank you Jeff Dunn aka Mantas for involving me, means a lot!

"Ladies and gets, from the very depths of hell... one of my all time favorite Venom songs “Satanachist”!

Satanachist originally appeared on Venom’s 1985 album Possessed.