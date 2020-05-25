Trending

Listen to Nergal cover Venom’s Satanachist

Behemoth frontman Nergal’s lockdown cover of Satanachist features original Venom guitarist Mantas

Behemoth frontman Nergal has teamed up with original Venom guitarist Mantas for a quarantine cover of the British metal legends’ classic 1985 track Satanachist.

Posting a video of the pair performing the song on his Instagram page, Nergal said: “That came out spontaneous...just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big Venom devotee, it's a fan boy moment.

"Thank you Jeff Dunn aka Mantas for involving me, means a lot!

"Ladies and gets, from the very depths of hell... one of my all time favorite Venom songs “Satanachist”!

Satanachist originally appeared on Venom’s 1985 album Possessed

