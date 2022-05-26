Listen to beabadoobee's sweet, tender new single Lovesong

Beabadoobee has shared another new song from her forthcoming Beatopia album.

Lovesong follows on from the April release of See You Soon, and the release, in March, of Talk, with its Papa Roach-influenced video.

The Filipino-British singer-songwriter says of the track: "Lovesong is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP. The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn't have any chords to sing it with. It's actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And yeah, it's just another love song, another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for Beatopia."

Listen below:

Beabadoobee's Beatopia album is due on July 15 via Dirty Hit.



"I’m gonna speak about this album until like, the next one comes, and I’m probably going to still speak about it then," she says.



"I’ve never had this before, and I’ve released so much music. Why does this feel so different? I think maybe it’s called Beatopia and it reminds me of my childhood and it feels like I’m actually fucking growing up? It feels like this is really me. I just want it to make people feel the same way it makes me feel. And it makes me feel great."



The follow-up to 2020's acclaimed Fake It Flowers album, is apparently a 'fantastical' affair, which was 'formed in the imagination of a seven-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.'

The album tracklisting is:



1. Beatopia Cultsong

2. 10:36

3. Sunny day

4. See you Soon

5. Ripples

6. the perfect pair

7. broken cd

8. Talk

9. Lovesong

10. Pictures of Us

11. fairy song

12. Don’t get the deal

13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress) 1

4. You’re here that’s the thing