Listen to beabadoobee's fizzing new alt.pop single 10:36

Beabadoobee has shared new song 10:36 as a fourth single previewing her much-anticipated second album Beatopia.

The London-based singer-songwriter's 'people' say that 10:36 “unpacks Bea’s personal relationships with the people in her life, and how she depends on human contact to get to sleep”

It follows on from the 22-year-old's May release of Lovesong, the April release of See You Soon, and the release, in March, of Talk, with its Papa Roach-influenced video.

Beabadoobee says: “10:36 was written after [the singer's 2020 debut album] Fake It Flowers and just before [2021 EP] Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown. It was called ’10:36′ because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”

Beatopia is due on July 15 via Dirty Hit, and is described as a 'fantastical' affair, which was 'formed in the imagination of a seven-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.'

The album tracklisting is:



1. Beatopia Cultsong

2. 10:36

3. Sunny day

4. See you Soon

5. Ripples

6. the perfect pair

7. broken cd

8. Talk

9. Lovesong

10. Pictures of Us

11. fairy song

12. Don’t get the deal

13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)

14. You’re here that’s the thing

Beabadoobee will play a series of acoustic in-store shows around the album release.