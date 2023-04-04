Listen to Aisles brand new album Beyond Drama here for free ahead of release!

By Jerry Ewing
Chilean prog rockers Aisles will release their latest album Beyond Drama in April

Chilean prog rockers Aisles have streamed their entire new album Beyond Drama, with Prog and you can listen to the entire thing below, now, for free!

The Santiago-based band officially release Beyond Drama through Presagio Records tomorrow, on April 5.

"We worked on Beyond Drama between January 2019 and October 2021," explains singer Germán Vergara. "The album reflects the painful moments that we went through during those years, from the pandemic and political turmoil in Chile, to deaths, splits, and a long internal crisis that almost ended the band. Beyond Drama is a photograph of a particularly difficult time for us, but our love for these songs kept us going. This music sheds light on our persistence and resilience, and has brought closure to an excruciating chapter in our history."

Since recording the follow-up to 2016's Hawaii, the band'have suffered the departure of three key members: Felipe Candia (drummer), Rodrigo Sepúlveda (guitarist) and Israel Gil (vocalist).

Beyiond Drama was recorded at Estudio del Sur and produced by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara, mixed by Pepe Lastarria and mastered by American engineer Randy Merrill (MusePaul McCartney, Beck).

