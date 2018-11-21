Listen to A Perfect Circle’s cover of AC/DC’s Dog Eat Dog

A Perfect Circle have released their cover version of AC/DC track Dog Eat Dog.
The song will be on the flip side of APC’s 7-inch single So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish, which is being released in limited quantities for Record Store Day Black Friday, exclusively through independent music stores.
The release comes just ahead of A Perfect Circle’s UK and European tour, which is set to get under way in Glasgow on December 2. Maynard James Keenan and co will then play shows in Manchester and London before heading to mainland Europe.
All the shows have been scheduled in support of the band’s latest studio album Eat The Elephant, which arrived earlier this year.
Find a list of A Perfect Circle’s upcoming tour dates below.
A Perfect Circle UK and European tour dates 2018
Dec 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Dec 03: manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK
Dec 05: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Dec 06: Paris Zenith, France
Dec 07: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Dec 09: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 12: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Dec 15: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Dec 16: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria
Dec 18: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Itlay
Dec 19: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy
A Perfect Circle: Eat The Elephant
