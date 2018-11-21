Listen to A Perfect Circle’s cover of AC/DC’s Dog Eat Dog

A Perfect Circle have released their cover version of AC/DC track Dog Eat Dog.

The song will be on the flip side of APC’s 7-inch single So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish, which is being released in limited quantities for Record Store Day Black Friday, exclusively through independent music stores.

The release comes just ahead of A Perfect Circle’s UK and European tour, which is set to get under way in Glasgow on December 2. Maynard James Keenan and co will then play shows in Manchester and London before heading to mainland Europe.

All the shows have been scheduled in support of the band’s latest studio album Eat The Elephant, which arrived earlier this year.

Find a list of A Perfect Circle’s upcoming tour dates below.

A Perfect Circle UK and European tour dates 2018

Dec 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Dec 05: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Dec 06: Paris Zenith, France

Dec 07: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Dec 09: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 12: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Dec 15: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Dec 16: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Dec 18: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Itlay

Dec 19: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy