Listen to A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus on new split Sessanta E.P.P.P.

By Stef Lach
Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle join forces for new split release celebrating Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday

The cover art for the Sessanta EPPP
(Image credit: Puscifer Entertainment)

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus have joined forces on a new split release called the Sessanta E.P.P.P.

The release is a companion piece to the upcoming Sessanta tour featuring all three bands and which celebrates Puscifer and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday.

The three-track EP is available in various formats and features new tracks that have all been co-written by Keenan. A limited edition vinyl version will be available for sale on the Sessanta tour.

A Perfect Circle contribute the track Kindred to the EP, while No Angel is Puscifer's offering and Primus perform Pablo's Hippos, featuring Keenan.

The songs can be streamed below.

A Perfect Circle will feature Josh Freese on drums for part of the tour. The Foo Fighters man recently confirmed his return to APC after 13 years.

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, Primus 'Sessanta' live dates 2024

02 Apr: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA
03 Apr: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA
05 Apr: Premier Theater, Mashantucket, CT
06 Apr: Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
07 Apr 07: Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC
09 Apr: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
10 Apr: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN
12 Apr: Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX
13 Apr: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX
16 Apr: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
17 Apr: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
18 Apr: The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA
20 Apr: Hollywood Bowl. Los Angeles, CA
21 Apr: The Greek Theatre Berkeley, Berkeley, CA
23 Apr: Maverick Center, West Valley City, UT
25 Apr: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Morrison, CO
26 Apr: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
30 Apr: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS
01 May: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
02 May: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
04 May: Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

