Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese confirms return to A Perfect Circle after 13 years

Josh Freese has confirmed he will tour with A Perfect Circle next month – marking his return to the band 13 years after he last performed with them.

In-demand Freese, who last year was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer following the death of Taylor Hawkins, will appear live with A Perfect Circle on a string of April dates.

The shows are part of singer Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday celebrations. Keenan will host a ‘Sessanta’ that features his bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, as well as Primus, with a series of American shows from April 2 to May 4.

After the first 13 shows of the Sessanta tour, Freese will hands the reigns over to Puscifer's Gunnar Olsen before returning to his commitments with Foo Fighters.

Freese says: "Happy to report that for the first time in 13 years I'll be going out with A Perfect Circle on the upcoming 'Sessanta' tour. Due to my schedule with the Foo Fighters, I'll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20.

"Gunnar from Puscifer will be filling in on the remaining dates (maybe a little Tim Alexander too?) There's a chance I'll be able to show up to another gig or two after that if time allows but for now that's the plan.

"A Perfect Circle has always been a very special band for me and I'm really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Freese performed on the first three albums by A Perfect Circle – Mer De Noms, Thirteenth Step and Emotive.

He has also worked with Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, The Offspring and many more.

A post shared by Josh Freese (@joshfreese) A photo posted by on

02 Apr: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA *

03 Apr: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA *

05 Apr: Premier Theater, Mashantucket, CT *

06 Apr: Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ *

07 Apr 07: Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC *

09 Apr: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA *

10 Apr: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN *

12 Apr: Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX *

13 Apr: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX *

16 Apr: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ *

17 Apr: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ *

18 Apr: The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA *

20 Apr: Hollywood Bowl. Los Angeles, CA *

21 Apr: The Greek Theatre Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

23 Apr: Maverick Center, West Valley City, UT

25 Apr: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Morrison, CO

26 Apr: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

30 Apr: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS

01 May: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

02 May: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

04 May: Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

* with Josh Freese on drums