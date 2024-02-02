Tool's Maynard James Keenan is releasing a live album, and it has the worst cover art we’ve seen in a very, very long time

Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan has announced that he is releasing recordings of his 50th birthday concerts on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray on March 22.

Copies of the live album, taped in 2014, are available to preorder now on the Puscifer website, but anybody keen to make a purchase should be forewarned that it features one of the most alarming/unsettling album covers in recent memory.

Cinquanta: A 50th Birthday Celebration For Maynard James Keenan Live, as the new album’s called, depicts the vocalist, now 59, as a baby in a cot. The soles of his feet are directly in the foreground, he’s wearing a discoloured nappy (diaper, for our American friends) and he’s crying while wearing a bib. It’s the stuff of nightmares, tbh.

The album itself will feature collaborative live sets that took place on May 10/11, 2014 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and American space rock band Failure performed onstage together during the shows, playing songs from each band’s back-catalogue.

Keenan made guest appearances during Failure’s sets across the day, performing the songs The Nurse Who Loved Me, Solaris and Blank.

Looking ahead, the vocalist also plans to celebrate his 60th birthday on the road. He will host a ‘Sessanta’ that features members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and US prog/funk metal band Primus with a series of American shows from April 2 to May 4.

Full dates are available below, and tickets can be purchased now.

Primus singer/bassist Les Claypool comments: “What a glorious notion of combining three bands that all start with the letter ‘P’ for a tribute to Maynard Keenan’s 60th trip around the sun.

“I’ve known Maynard for more than three decades and I have to say, I’ve yet to meet a more creative, ambitious and industrious human being; that is assuming he is actually human.”

Following the Sessanta tour, Keenan will cross the pond and play a European run with Tool. Details of those shows are also below, and tickets are on sale.

(Image credit: puscifer.com)

Maynard James Keenan 2024 Sessanta US tour

Tue, APR 2: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

Wed, APR 3: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

Fri, APR 5: Premier Theater, Mashantucket, CT

Sat, APR 6: Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

Sun, APR 7: Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

Tue, APR 9: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Wed, APR 10: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

Fri, APR 12: Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Sat, APR 13: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Tue, APR 16: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Wed, APR 17: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Thu, APR 18: The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA

Sat, APR 20: Hollywood Bowl. Los Angeles, CA

Sun, APR 21: The Greek Theatre Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

Tue, APR 23: Maverick Center, West Valley City, UT

Thu, APR 25: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Morrison, CO

Fri, APR 26: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

Tue, APR 30: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS

Wed, MAY 1: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Thu, MAY 2: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Sat, MAY 4, Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

Tool 2024 European tour

MAY:

25: HANNOVER, ZAG Arena

27: AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome

30: BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

JUNE:

01: MANCHESTER, AO Arena

03: LONDON, O2 Arena

05: PARIS, Accor Arena

08: BERLIN, Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10: VIENNA, Wiener Stadthalle

11: KRAKÓW, Tauron Arena

13: BUDAPEST, BudapestAréna

14: KÖLN, Lanxess Arena

20: DESSEL, Graspop Metal Meeting

22: COPENHAGEN, CopenHell

25: STOCKHOLM, Tele2 Arena

27: OSLO, Tons Of Rock