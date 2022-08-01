Listen to a new version of NEU!'s Weissensee from upcoming 50th anniversary box set

NEU! celebrate the 50th anniversary of their hugely influential self-titled debut with a box set that gathers their first three albums and adds a brand new tribute collection. Tribute contains reworkings and new material inspired by the band's pioneering material – listen to Fink’s rework of Weissensee below.

Released on September 23 via Berlin label Grönland Records the NEU! box set made up of CD and vinyl box sets containing the band's first three albums – NEU!, NEU! 2 and NEU! 75 – and the double album Tribute, which includes contributions from Fink, The National, Idles, Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip), Mogwai, Stephen Morris (New Order/Joy Division) and more.

On his reworking of Weissensee, Fink says: “I have walked around Weissensee many times – a little urban lake in a pretty rundown part of Berlin – particularly beautiful when it’s frozen over. And so I had to try this one – stepping up to NEU! and the anniversary of their debut was an honour, a challenge and a joy.”



The krautrock band were conceived in former West Germany by Klaus Dinger and Michael Rother. They were described by David Bowie as "Kraftwerk's wayward, anarchistic brothers" and have inspired a huge number of artists throughout the years including Brian Eno and Radiohead.

NEU! Tribute tracklist

A1 ‘Im Glück’ (The National remix)

A2 Weissensee (Fink Version)

B1 Super (Mogwai Remix)

B2 4+1=5 (Alexis Taylor)

C1 Hallogallo (Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey Remix)

C2 Lieber Honig (Yann Tiersen Remix)

C3 Super (Man Man Remix)

D1 Negativland (Idles Negative Space Rework)

D2 Zum Herz - Guerilla Toss (Inspired by Neu!)

D3 After Eight (They Hate Change Cover)