Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda “excited” for Hybrid Theory’s 20th anniversary

In March this year, Linkin Park announced they were planning on celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hybrid Theory throughout the course of 2020.

But with the pandemic causing chaos across the music scene, there had been no word since then – but now the band’s Mike Shinoda has revealed that plans to mark the milestone are still on course.

In an episode of Kerrang’s Face-To-Face, Shinoda said: “We're planning some fun stuff. All I'll say is that we've put some work in – not just the band. In fact, I'd say the label and management and the folks who have been with us for a long time and worked on our stuff along the way.

“We've done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of Hybrid Theory?’ and try to do our best to actually do a bunch of those ideas.

"It's always difficult The Linkin Park fanbase is one of the most creative and active fanbases out there. The problem, for me, is that if I'm not allowed to divulge information because I want it to be a surprise, then the creative fanbase starts jumping out and imagining things.

“They come up with their own great ideas, and then once in a while, those great ideas are better than our ideas!

"So I would urge the fanbase to just let it happen and don't come up with ideas of what we ought to do, because your ideas might be better than ours.

“But we do have something coming that I think is very cool and I'm excited for. What is it? The end of October, right?”

Last week, Shinoda released the second volume in his planned trilogy of Dropped Frames albums that were created with his fanbase on his Twitch channel.