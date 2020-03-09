Linkin Park to celebrate Hybrid Theory’s 20th anniversary

The surviving members of Linkin Park say they’re planning on celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hybrid Theory throughout the course of 2020.

The band have called on fans to help them mark the milestone by asking for everything from ticket stubs to video and pictures of the group.

Linkin Park say: “This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory. We have some very special things planned throughout the year and want you to be a part of it.

“We’re looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merch, flyers, souvenirs and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late 90s through to the Hybrid Theory era of 2000 - 2002.

“Some great examples include – but are not limited to – live concert footage and photos, pictures of band members and signed goodies from LPU meet and greets.”

The landmark record arrived in October 2000 and featured classics including One Step Closer, Crawling and In The End, and it’s gone on to sell more than 10 million copies around the world.

Fans can upload content through the official Linkin Park website.

This month’s edition of Metal Hammer features a previously unpublished 2017 interview with late frontman Chester Bennington, where the singer paid his own personal tribute to Soundgarden legend Chris Cornell.

The new issue of Metal Hammer magazine is on sale now.

Meanwhile, Grey Daze – the band Bennington joined before finding fame with Linkin Park – recently announced the release of new album Amends.

The record will feature newly-recorded music accompanied by remastered takes of Bennington's vocals taken from the band's back catalogue, and is said to be "the origin story of one of modern rock’s most recognisable voices".

It’s due for release on April 10 via Loma Vista Recordings.