Linkin Park spill beans on new album tracklist

12 songs on The Hunting Party

Linkin Park have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album The Hunting Party.

The band will release the album – their sixth – on Monday, June 16, and have previously said it will feature a harder, heavier sound than 2012’s Living Things.

Singer Chester Bennington said the change of direction has inspired the entire band, adding: “When I heard the opening riff to Guilty All The Same, I hadn’t felt that kind of excitement for a long time.”

The Hunting Party tracklist

  1. Keys to the Kingdom

  2. All for Nothing (featuring Page Hamilton)

  3. Guilty All the Same (featuring Rakim)

  4. The Summoning

  5. War

  6. Wastelands

  7. Until It’s Gone

  8. Rebellion (featuring Daron Malakian)

  9. Mark the Graves

  10. Drawbar (featuring Tom Morello)

  11. Final Masquerade

  12. A Line in the Sand