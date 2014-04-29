Linkin Park spill beans on new album tracklist

Linkin Park have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album The Hunting Party.

The band will release the album – their sixth – on Monday, June 16, and have previously said it will feature a harder, heavier sound than 2012’s Living Things.

Singer Chester Bennington said the change of direction has inspired the entire band, adding: “When I heard the opening riff to Guilty All The Same, I hadn’t felt that kind of excitement for a long time.”

The Hunting Party tracklist