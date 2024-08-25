Linkin Park have launched a 100-hour countdown timer on their official website and social media accounts – sparking speculation about what the band are set to announce.

The website URL has also been updated to include the symbol ‘ø’ – which is also the title of the YouTube video hosting the countdown timer. The timer is due to hit zero on Wednesday, August 28.

Welcome to Rockville festival's Instagram page also posted the countdown timer, but the post has since been removed. This led some to believe Linkin Park's surviving members would perform at the Florida, USA, event in May of next year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Linkin Park were planning a reunion tour with a new lead vocalist for 2025. There was also strong suggestions that a female vocalist would be brought in to replace the late Chester Bennington.

The band's booking agency, WME, was said to be looking at offers for a potential tour and festival headline dates featuring band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell.

Bennington died by suicide in July 2017, at the age of 41.

Barring a tribute performance in Bennington's memory, Linkin Park have not performed since his death.

The nu metal icons' 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory has been certified 12x Platinum in the United States.

Linkin Park’s latest studio album, One More Light, came out on May 19, 2017. The band released a 20th anniversary edition of second album Meteora in 2023, but have not composed new music or played a show since 2017.

They released their first greatest hits compilation, Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000–2023), in April of this year.

