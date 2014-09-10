Linkin Park Hahn drops film teaser

A new trailer for the thriller movie directed by Linkin Park's John Hahn has been released.

Mall examines a group of disgruntled suburbanites who find themselves at a shopping mall in the midst of a seemingly random shooting, and whose lives are positively transformed as a result.

It stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Gina Gershon, Peter Stormare, Cameron Monaghan and James Frecheville. Its script is adapted from Eric Bogosian’s 2001 novel of the same name.

The film is set for release through Paragon Pictures on October 17.

Hahn is better known for his work with Linkin Park, for whom he is charge of beats, programming and keyboards. He has also directed many of the band’s music videos, and short films and music videos for other acts. Mall is his first full feature film as a director.

Linkin Park released their sixth album The Hunting Party in June and will play two UK dates later this year.