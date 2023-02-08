Limp Bizkit's new video is a deepfake nightmare 'starring' Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Tom Cruise and more

Limp Bizkit have released a new video, and we're gonna be honest: it's fucking weird and is definitely gonna keep you up at night. Filmed for 2021 track Out Of Style, which was released on the band's sixth studio album Still Sucks in October of that year, the clip sees the band - frontman Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto and DJ Lethal - all performing in a garage together, but with one bizarre and deeply unsettling twist.

Each band member's face has been replaced with a deepfaked version of a world leader, with Russian despot Vladimir Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and US President Joe Biden's unmistakable features all taking the place of the faces of our favourite Jacksonville nu metallers. Oh, and also, there's Tom Cruise barbecuing for some reason.

It makes for one of the strangest metal videos you'll watch this or any other year, and yet for some strange reason we just...can't...stop...watching it?

Check it our for yourself below.

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that Bizkit's latest venture is a little off the wall. This is a band, after all, who have made a career from merging the ridiculous with the straight-up awesome.

Asked by Metal Hammer in 2014 how he felt about Limp Bizkit reaching 'classic band' status, Fred Durst responded: "I appreciate that. If people are saying that, I’m grateful for that feeling to be out in the world. When you’re in the middle of a war, sometimes it’s hard to see what you’re fighting for. If, when the dust settles, people can look back and realise we were about bringing fun and our intentions were good and we were cool dudes who got lucky and we did it our way, that’d be awesome. We didn’t do it as gracefully as others, or as ungracefully as some, and we’re still standing. For better or for worse, we have always just been Limp Bizkit. That’s all we’ll ever be."

Limp Bizkit hit Europe for a spate of tour dates this Spring.