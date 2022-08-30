Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst is throwing a Halloween party on a boat

By ( ) published

Freddy D’s House Party of Horrors will set sail in Philadelphia this spooky season

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performing on stage
(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Fred Durst has announced that he will be hosting a Halloween party on a boat next month.

The spooky soirée, dubbed by the Limp Bizkit frontman as Freddy D’s House Party of Horrors, will commence when The Moshulu sets sail in Philadelphia on October 22.

Promoted via artwork styled like a retro horror movie poster, the event will be "Directed and hosted" by Fred Durst, and produced by Sad & Boujee, an entertainment company that hosts rock nights.

Aside from the date and location - "Enjoy Haunts and Hotdog flavored water aboard the Moshulu in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 22nd" - there isn't much more information about the event at this point. So who knows what strange shenanigans "Freddy D" has in store?

Given these plans, it appears the frontman may have now also recovered from his "personal health concerns", which forced Limp Bizkit to cancel their European tour in July.

Keeping on the theme of creepy flicks, it was recently revealed that Durst would be soon be appearing in I Saw The TV Glow, a new film produced by acclaimed studio A24.

Durst has been cast alongside Phoebe Bridgers and several others, including Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, ethereal doom metallers King Woman and Haley Dahl of avant-garde rock band, Sloppy Jane.

Although it currently has no trailer or release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film finished production this month and is now in the post-production stage, so hopefully we'll be granted a sneak-peak soon.

Fred Durst's Halloween boat party

(Image credit: Fred Durst)
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  