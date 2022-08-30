Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst is throwing a Halloween party on a boat

Fred Durst has announced that he will be hosting a Halloween party on a boat next month.

The spooky soirée, dubbed by the Limp Bizkit frontman as Freddy D’s House Party of Horrors, will commence when The Moshulu sets sail in Philadelphia on October 22.



Promoted via artwork styled like a retro horror movie poster, the event will be "Directed and hosted" by Fred Durst, and produced by Sad & Boujee, an entertainment company that hosts rock nights.

Aside from the date and location - "Enjoy Haunts and Hotdog flavored water aboard the Moshulu in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 22nd" - there isn't much more information about the event at this point. So who knows what strange shenanigans "Freddy D" has in store?

Given these plans, it appears the frontman may have now also recovered from his "personal health concerns", which forced Limp Bizkit to cancel their European tour in July.

Keeping on the theme of creepy flicks, it was recently revealed that Durst would be soon be appearing in I Saw The TV Glow, a new film produced by acclaimed studio A24.

Durst has been cast alongside Phoebe Bridgers and several others, including Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, ethereal doom metallers King Woman and Haley Dahl of avant-garde rock band, Sloppy Jane.

Although it currently has no trailer or release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film finished production this month and is now in the post-production stage, so hopefully we'll be granted a sneak-peak soon.