Limp Bizkit to begin work on new studio album

Limp Bizkit are planning on returning to the studio in the coming days to prepare for their sixth studio album.

Guitarist Wes Borland made the announcement on his Instagram feed, which also featured a short video of him playing.

He reports that work was due to get underway on the follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra last weekend, but the wildfires currently raging across California pushed those plans back.

Borland says: “Getting warmed up to actually make a brand new Limp Bizkit album. We would have started last Saturday but were displaced by the fires and lost some gear. Getting back on our feet and in the studio within the week.”

The guitarist posted a video earlier this week of a house burning, saying: “My pedalboard, two guitars, two amps, a 2x12 cabinet, several other pedals and misc equipment were inside this house.”

It was also reported that Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst lost his home in the fires, which have claimed the lives of 48 people.

Limp Bizkit previously titled what will be their sixth record Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, but whether it’ll still be called that remains to be seen.