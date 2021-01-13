Watch Limp Bizkit, Mastodon and In Flames members cover Jane’s Addiction’s Mountain Song

With the global live music industry essentially shutting down from the spring of 2020 onwards due to the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of industry professionals - sound engineers, tour managers, techs, riggers, etc,. - have been unable to work in their chosen field, which prompted Slaves On Dope duo Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine to set up Roadie Relief, a fundraiser for struggling crew members.



Last year the duo recruited members of Anthrax, Mastodon, Refused, Korn, Run DMC and more under the collective band name The Kings Of Quarantine for a genuinely excellent cover of Faith No More classic We Care A Lot: to raise money for Roadie Relief: now they’re back with a second benefit single, an impressive take on Jane’s Addiction anthem Mountain Song.



The cast covering the Nothing’s Shocking era single include Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Filter’s Richard Patrick, Louise Post from Veruca Salt, Bert McCracken from The Used, In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne and 311 bassist P-Nut. As before, one hundred per cent of the profits for Mountain Song will be donated to Roadie Relief, to aid road crew who have submitted an application for financial help during the Covid-19 crisis. A worthy cause, and a fine cover too.



Look out for a scene-stealing, gate-crashing cameo from Bert McCracken’s six-year-old daughter Cleo…

Donations to Roadie Relief can be made here. Over $66,000 has been raised to date.