Limp Bizkit have released a video for their new track Endless Slaughter.

The video features footage shot during the band’s recent European tour.

Fred Durst and co are working on a new album called Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, due for release later this year.

Durst tells TeamRock Radio: “It’s a little crazier than usual. It’s more off the wall, pretty outrageous. It’s hard to explain, but I think this will be the one which changes the way we make music from here on out.”