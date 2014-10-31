Lifesigns pledge campaign passes halfway mark

Lifesigns have passed the halfway mark in their live DVD crowdfunding campaign with 32 days remaining on the clock.

The band are planning to record three shows in or near London, with an audience consisting of invited fans.

Tickets for the shows, which will include a completed Lifesigns Live DVD when it’s complete, are available on the band’s PledgeMusic page for £60. Other options include a copy of the set with your name in the credits (£27), a signed copy plus t-shirt (£46), executive producer credit (£250), drum lessons, guitar lessons (£100) and a house concert by John Young (£500).

The band – who appear at HRH Prog 3 in March – say: “We can’t do this without your help. With every DVD, poster, lyric sheet or vinyl you pre-order, you’re helping us get one step closer to making this dream come true.”

They’ll donate 5% of all funds secured beyond their target to Save The Children. Find out more.